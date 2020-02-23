DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus cut their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,538 shares of company stock worth $2,761,977. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $138.13. 3,346,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $138.46.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

