DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.00-1.04 for the period. DiamondRock Hospitality also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,409. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

