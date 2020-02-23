Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Diamondback Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.39.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.