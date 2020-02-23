Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Diageo by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Diageo by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.40. 241,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.97 and a one year high of $176.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 61.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

