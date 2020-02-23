Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. Societe Generale upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. DZ Bank increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,812.69 ($23.84).
Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,661.60 ($21.86) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,743.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,739.05. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
