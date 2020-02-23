Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. Societe Generale upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. DZ Bank increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,812.69 ($23.84).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,661.60 ($21.86) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,743.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,739.05. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

