Deutsche Bank Raises Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $88.00

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

Get Healthequity alerts:

HQY stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.73. 673,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Healthequity’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthequity will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,413 shares of company stock worth $2,955,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthequity by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthequity by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Healthequity by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,695,000 after acquiring an additional 246,804 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Healthequity by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Healthequity by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.