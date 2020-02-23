Dent Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Dent has a total market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $313,703.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, HitBTC, FCoin and Cobinhood. During the last week, Dent has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.56 or 0.02946151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00230273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00143822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,273,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinBene, Kucoin, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Coinrail, IDEX, Cobinhood, Binance, WazirX, HitBTC, Allbit, Bitbns, Fatbtc, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, BitForex and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.