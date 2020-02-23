Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

NYSE:DECK traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.56. 469,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.55 and its 200-day moving average is $160.68. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $130.19 and a 12-month high of $203.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,989,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,944,000 after acquiring an additional 419,145 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $96,977,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,440,000 after acquiring an additional 106,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

