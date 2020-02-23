CWV Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,787.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $28,787.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.02938905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00229831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00143327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.