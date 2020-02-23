CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.40-0.41 for the period. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.67-1.71 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

CUBE stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

