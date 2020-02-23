CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.67-1.71 for the period. CubeSmart also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.67-1.71 EPS.
NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.26. 2,677,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,250. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.16.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.11%.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
