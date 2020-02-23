CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). CryoPort also posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CryoPort.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,664,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $76,779,000 after buying an additional 82,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after purchasing an additional 396,281 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,090 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,002,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,399 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 244,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. 246,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,510. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $664.18 million, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.79.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

