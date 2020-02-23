CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). CryoPort also posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CryoPort.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.
CryoPort stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. 246,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,510. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $664.18 million, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.79.
CryoPort Company Profile
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
