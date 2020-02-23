Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRSP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

CRSP traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. 1,154,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,769. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,139 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 398,012 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

