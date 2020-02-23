Credit Suisse Group Raises Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target to $69.00

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mantech International from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ MANT traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 564,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. Mantech International has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mantech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Mantech International by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Mantech International by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

