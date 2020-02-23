Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €40.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.33 ($51.55).

1COV opened at €39.96 ($46.47) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

