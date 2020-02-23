Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CVTI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Transportation Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of CVTI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 151,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. Covenant Transportation Group has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.93.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

