Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $5.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.31. 1,016,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $178.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $138,858.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,897.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $39,408.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at $54,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,082 shares of company stock worth $32,928,768 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

