Corelogic’s (CLGX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLGX. Wolfe Research downgraded Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corelogic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. Corelogic has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 131.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,889.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $783,425. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Corelogic by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corelogic by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

