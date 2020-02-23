Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $345.22.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

COO stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.67. 159,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,634. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $278.50 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

