Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $345.22.
COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
COO stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.67. 159,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,634. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $278.50 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.