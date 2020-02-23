Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NYSE VLRS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 1,569.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 746.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 155,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

