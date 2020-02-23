Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $4.40 on Friday, reaching $90.18. 3,976,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,583. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.44.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

