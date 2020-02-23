Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Shares Gap Down to $94.58

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $97.95, but opened at $94.58. Consolidated Edison shares last traded at $90.18, with a volume of 3,976,881 shares changing hands.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

