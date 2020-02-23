Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Consolidated Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $331.04 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

