Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNCE. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 75,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,790. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

