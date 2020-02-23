Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

CPSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of CPSI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. 77,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $428.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

