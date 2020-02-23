Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Trading Down 6.3%

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)’s share price fell 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.46, 571,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 144% from the average session volume of 234,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

CODI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 720.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.