Color Platform Reaches One Day Volume of $10,754.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $10,754.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,884.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.11 or 0.04002565 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00773425 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018981 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

