Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

COLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 540,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $25.59.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

