Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
COLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.
Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 540,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $25.59.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
