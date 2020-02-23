Coats Group’s (COA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

COA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coats Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 80.80 ($1.06).

Shares of COA opened at GBX 71.10 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 65.30 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.21).

In other Coats Group news, insider Nicholas Bull purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,711.92).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

