CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,373. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.60. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

