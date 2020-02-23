Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,474 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

CTAS traded down $4.34 on Friday, reaching $293.36. 496,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.72. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $304.81. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

