Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

CHH traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.37. 1,049,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,020. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $94.78. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

