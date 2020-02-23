Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) shares traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, 43,028,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 65,861,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $935.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at $714,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 327,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,185,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 90,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.