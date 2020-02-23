Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

CQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CQP traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 173,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,137. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.