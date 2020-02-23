Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

CAKE traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,374. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,307,210,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,137,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 708,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 324,587 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,447,000 after acquiring an additional 280,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3,762.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 246,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 240,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

