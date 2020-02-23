Chainlink Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $4.18 or 0.00042408 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase, Huobi and Mercatox. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $292.51 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.02938905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00229831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00143327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Binance, Huobi, IDEX, Kyber Network, COSS, OKEx and Coinbase. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

