CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Hold Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CEVA. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CEVA to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CEVA has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $774.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.50 and a beta of 1.49.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

