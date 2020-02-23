Centrality Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.92 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. Centrality has a market cap of $84.92 million and approximately $346,437.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.02946961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00230087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00144066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,470,069 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

