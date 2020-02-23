Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

In other news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $10,448,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. 3,098,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

