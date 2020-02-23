Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Increased to GBX 125 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 130.33 ($1.71).

CEY stock opened at GBX 153.15 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.74%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

