Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 104,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,665. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $39.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.80.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $800,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,250 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

