Castings (LON:CGS) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Castings (LON:CGS) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON CGS opened at GBX 432 ($5.68) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 422.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 396.51. Castings has a one year low of GBX 341 ($4.49) and a one year high of GBX 452 ($5.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $188.49 million and a P/E ratio of 15.32.

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

