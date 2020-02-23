Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.32-1.34 for the period. Caretrust REIT also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.32 to $1.34 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Caretrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Caretrust REIT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,835. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.65. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

