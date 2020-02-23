Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.58-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.Cardtronics also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.58-2.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,363. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATM. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Cardtronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

