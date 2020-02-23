Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price objective lowered by Eight Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RIV has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Rivers from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Canopy Rivers from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.09 and a quick ratio of 34.04. Canopy Rivers has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.13 million and a PE ratio of 69.43.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

