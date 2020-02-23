Bytom (BTM) Price Tops $0.0957

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0957 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Gate.io, HitBTC and RightBTC. Bytom has a total market cap of $95.92 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00798488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 776.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Gate.io, EXX, RightBTC, Cryptopia, CoinEx, Kucoin, HitBTC, BigONE, Neraex, Huobi, OTCBTC, OKEx, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, CoinEgg, LBank, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

