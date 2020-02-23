BUZZCoin Trading Up 83.3% Over Last Week (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 102.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $393,419.00 and $2.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded up 83.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

