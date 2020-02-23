Brokerages Set Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Price Target at $4.00

Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of IAG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 8,310,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Iamgold by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Iamgold by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 898,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Iamgold by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,263 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

