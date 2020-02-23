Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT at $142.50

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sandler O’Neill cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $129.00. 627,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average of $131.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.