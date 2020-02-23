Brokerages Set Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Price Target at $227.43

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.51. 890,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,845. AON has a 12 month low of $156.09 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.73.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AON will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

